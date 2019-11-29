Meadowbrook Mall kicks off holiday shopping with Grey Thursday deals

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Shoppers lined up on the sidewalks outside the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport after Thanksgiving dinners bracing the cold winds for some Grey Thursday deals.

Those lines wrapped around the building into the Target entrance of the mall.

Some customers said their main wish list items this year are gaming systems and 55-inch televisions.

Mall doors opened at 6 p.m. Thursday night and didn’t close until 1 a.m. Friday morning.

“We’re here for a TV, a 55-inch Phillips. It’s been pretty fun, everybody is chill here, fun to talk to and make jokes with,” said Aaron Lawson, a resident of Lost Creek in Harrison County.

Lawson was first in line at Target and said he had been there since 1 p.m. so that he could be first at getting a large television as well as few toys.

Mall doors will reopen to customers at 6 a.m. Friday morning kicking off Black Friday shopping.