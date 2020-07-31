Medical marijuana dispensary could be coming to Marion County

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Thursday morning on a Marion County Chamber of Commerce Zoom conference call, officials discussed an update on a medical marijuana dispensary moving into White Hall.

The Healing Center applied for multiple locations in West Virginia several months ago, and now they are moving forward. Currently, the state is scoring the future growers and processors. A decision will be made on where those will be, and how many the state can have in the next month or so.

Officials hope that application approval will be announced in October, and construction of the facilities can begin.

The Healing Center started and was first opened in Washington, Pennsylvania. For more questions you can call (724)-914-4944 or visit their website.