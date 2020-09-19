Memorial held outside Mon. County Courthouse to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A vigil will be held to honor the life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The memorial will be held outside the Mon. County Courthouse Saturday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m.
Masks are mandatory for those who wish to come out and attend Ginsburg’s memorial. For those unable to attend, a Zoom link has been made available.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died late Friday night in her home. A nationwide memorial is being held in her honor, outside of several courthouses.
You can find the link for the zoom by clicking here.