Memorial held outside Mon. County Courthouse to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A vigil will be held to honor the life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The memorial will be held outside the Mon. County Courthouse Saturday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m.

Masks are mandatory for those who wish to come out and attend Ginsburg’s memorial. For those unable to attend, a Zoom link has been made available.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died late Friday night in her home. A nationwide memorial is being held in her honor, outside of several courthouses.

