Meshea Poore delivers WVU State of Diversity address

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Meshea L. Poore, Esq., delivered a State of Diversity Address on Thursday as part of the university’s Diversity Week.

In her address, Poore spoke about how WVU prides itself on creating a diverse and equitable community for its students, faculty, and staff and the whole state of West Virginia. Poore highlighted some of her office work but admitted there is still much work left to do. She said she, her office, and other stakeholders at WVU are dedicated to fighting the good fight to bring about change and diversity.

Poore

Understand that my commitment and that of my team is to hopefully find your place at West Virginia University, whether it be a member of the faculty or staff, as a current student, alumni, or a concerned and invested community member. I also know that areas you may have an interest in hearing about today may not be addressed in a manner you need to hear them during my short remarks. But it is my hope that you will continue to participate in future discussions to build dialogue in an effort to help us grow this institution as it relates to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Meshea L. Poore, Esq.

Poore said the whole point of having a Diversity Week was to highlight some of the work done by her office and others to promote diversity at WVU and the wider community. However, this week is not meant to be the only time people talk about things like racism, equity, and discrimination.

Instead, she said she hoped they could be a jumping-off point or part of an ongoing conversation about these important issues.

An important part of continuing these conversations, she said, is student engagement. That is why her office created a new position, the diversity, initiative, and outreach coordinator.

“And what that individual does is she connects directly through — a lot of students are connected through GroupMe with her, she goes to meetings, she communicates the communications back to me, she tells me I need to come and speak with students,” Poore said. “We gather, we’ve done it through the summer, listening to concerns of students, celebrating students. And so that is a portion of my office that is solely committed to ensuring that our students are being heard.”

Poore encouraged students, faculty, and staff to reach out to her office if they feel something she and her staff could help them out with. She said her office could help plan activities and work closely with the university body, but they must take advantage of the open communication line.

“We have to communicate, that’s crucially important, just as much as you want to know what we’re doing, we want to know what you’re doing,” Poore said.