MHHS donates 1,500 custom face masks to Glenville State College

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State College received a generous donation of 1,500 custom face masks from Minnie Hamilton Health System (MHHS).

The blue masks feature a Glenville State Pioneer “G” logo pattern and have been distributed to students, faculty and staff at Glenville State College.

“We are very appreciative of our partners at Minnie Hamilton for this generous donation. Their assistance throughout this COVID-19 pandemic has been invaluable as we all work to keep our campus community safe, this donation of masks is just another example of that,” said Glenville State College President Dr. Mark A. Manchin.

Recently, MHHS donated masks to public schools in Gilmer and Calhoun Counties, as well as to the Little Kanawha Valley Christian School.

“Minnie Hamilton Health System decided to make these donations because we care about our community and want to do our part to help keep it and our students safe. We hope by providing face coverings to the students and staff, it will help slow the spread of the virus,” said Brittany Frymier, MHHS Director of Business Development.