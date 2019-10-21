Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Michigan man charged after allegedly possessing drugs while driving Walmart shoplifter

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — A Michigan man is in police custody after allegedly having drugs on his person while driving a Walmart shoplifter in Marion County.

Andre Woodson

On Oct. 20, Andre Woodson, 32, of Detroit, Michigan, was stopped after he drove an unnamed Walmart shoplifter from the White Hall Walmart, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers with the White Hall Police Department found Woodson in possession of 17.13 grams of suspected crack rock cocaine on his person, as well as being in possession of a set of digital scales with white powder on them and $1,075 in cash, officers said.

Woodson is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $500,012 bond.

