Michigan man gets 16 years in federal prison following Marion County drug and gun case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Michigan man is set to spend more than 16 years in federal prison for drug and firearms charges.

Monday, Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced Nicholas Mathis, 24 of Warren, Mich., to 195 months behind bars, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Mathis pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess With the Intent to Distribute and Distribute Controlled Substances,” one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession With the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine within 1000 Feet of a Protected Location,” one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession With the Intent to Distribute Heroin within 1000 Feet of a Protected Location,” one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession With the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl within 1000 Feet of a Protected Location,” and one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession of Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking Crime” in May 2019, according to Powell’s office.

Along with two other Michigan men, Mathis was arrested following a raid on a house on Virginia Avenue, in Fairmont, in February 2019. The three men were indicted on federal charges in March 2019.

Mathis admitted to conspiring with others to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl, sometimes near West Fairmont Middle School, in Marion County and elsewhere from the fall of 2018 to January 2019. He also admitted to having a .45 caliber pistol, a 9mm pistol and a .22 caliber rifle during the crimes, Powell said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Three Rivers Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Mathis is being held in the Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.