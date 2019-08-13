Michigan man pleads guilty to selling heroin near WVU

CLARKSBURG, WVa. – A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge related to selling drugs near West Virginia University, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced Tuesday.

Delon Price, 28 of Dearborn, Mich., pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Heroin Within 1,000 Feet of a Protected Location.” Price admitted to selling heroin near WVU in November 2017.

Price, who is also known as “Pedro,” was arrested in 2017 after officers executed a search warrant on a home on Willey Street, in Morgantown. During the search, officers found heroin, crack cocaine and cash.

Price faces not less than one and up to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $2,000,000.

The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley presided over Tuesday’s hearing.

Price is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, awaiting his sentencing.