Michigan man sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for selling heroin near WVU

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Michigan man has been sentenced to federal prison Tuesday, for his role in a heroin distribution ring near West Virginia University, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced Gerald Kyler, 38 of Eastpointe, Mich., to one year and one day behind bars for selling heroin, Powell said.

Kyler, also known as “Dave,” pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Heroin in Proximity to a Protected Location” in September 2019. Kyler admitted to selling heroin near WVU in July 2018 in Monongalia County.

Kyler was one of six people indicted by a federal grand jury, in June 2019, on various charges related to the heroin ring.

The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case.