Michigan man sentenced to federal prison for role in Mon County drug operation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Michigan man was sentenced, Monday, to six months in federal prison for his involvement in a heroin, oxycodone, and cocaine distribution operation, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Darius Dunbar, age 25 of Southfield, MI, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Heroin” in March 2019. Dunbar admitted to selling heroin in July 2017 in Monongalia County.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, investigated the case. They were assisted by the United States Marshal Service.

The investigation, which resulted in 17 federal indictments last September, was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). The OCDETF program supplies federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh presided over Monday’s sentencing hearing.

Dunbar is being held in the North Central Regional Jail pending a transfer to a federal facility.