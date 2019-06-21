Middle school students design amusement park at Engineering Challenge Camp

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – This week, the WVU Statler College of Engineering hosted an Engineering Challenge Camp for children.

The Assemble the Adventure Engineering Camp immersed middle school students in activities showcasing how engineers create products and processes to help people have fun.

Camper Izzy West explains Friday’s project

“So my group is working on a waterpark, but the whole theme is amusement park. There’s different activities that each group is working on and over there is our water park, and then there’s games, an arcade, food, and a lot more other stuff,” said West.

Kids attending the camp are between the ages of ten and thirteen.

“Through this process, they are really learning, they’re getting the skills to develop an idea, and then work through the process of translating that abstract idea into a tangible object. So in this case, they went through the design process working through their teams and working through multiple teams as well. And then from that, they worked together to go through and actually build a fully functional amusement park,” said Cameron Wilson, Camp Counselor.

The students focused on rides, utilities, and services.

“They’ve gotten a really great chance to work with some kids that they’ve never met before so it’s a really great educational experience for meeting and working with people you’re not really familiar with. So it’s a great inter-team design process as well,” said Wilson.