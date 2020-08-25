Middle Town Commons reconstruction project progressing

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The Middletown Commons project has been progressing over the summer, and now they are ready for some retail stores to make the move into their new storefronts.

The new and improved commons will allow the opportunity for even more retailers to move to White Hall. The interior construction has been in progress since the beginning of the project, and several storefronts are ready for their owners to move in.

One example is a locally known favorite, El Rey, already has a spot in the Middletown Commons. Recently the owner hung a sign on the door saying they will be moving to a new location soon inside the mall.

“This project will allow for so many more retail businesses to move to Marion county. I remember back in the 70’s, the Middletown Commons was the only indoor mall in the area and it was the spot,” said County Commissioner Randy Elliot. “I, along with the rest of the county commission are so excited about what this project will be able to provide in Marion county once tis all finished.”

Elliot said the blueprints of the new mall are so unique to anything he has seen before. The back side of the mall will also have the store fronts to the outside with easy access on and off of route 250.

“The project has gone on for sometime now, and again it’s exciting to see them bring to the peoples view a lot of the projects that they have in mind to get out there,” Elliot said. “The overall project is going to be wonderful for the economy, for the citizens of Marion county, and the surrounding areas. Every day they are working there, we get closer to seeing some things move in.”

The $90 million project is projected to be completed in fall of 2021.