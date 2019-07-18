Middletown Commons starts second phase of remodeling

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – With the Middletown Mall having rich community-driven history dating back to 1969, developers have now started the second phase of remodeling for what will be the future site of the Middletown Commons.

“When you come over this way here, you can see where the Subway is now. Then you can see where they have cut some of that out where you can see where some of the framing is,” said Chris Wilbert, representative for Premiere Commercial Real Estate Services. “The Subway is going to be moved into that store front where that framing is and then all if this will be removed and there will be more store fronts going in that way.”

The $13.7 million mall purchased by the Biafora Brothers will not only add more jobs to the White Hall area by creating more space for businesses within the new interior layout, but will also create a new towncentre feel by providing a mid-mall opening for cars to have a direct drive thru to their favorite stores.

“So right here where you can see this blue line up to which another blue line this way, this will all be torn out to where you can drive in and out both directions with store fronts on each side,” Wilbert explained. “Store fronts, restaurants all going through here and this will all be torn out to drive in and out.”

Wilbert said with these ideas being one of many ways that they are looking to grow the Middletown Commons, he hopes it helps breathe fresh life back into an area and gives them something to be proud of again.

“We all know what this mall use to be and everybody remembers this was built in 1969 and it was one of the original malls in the state of West Virginia and it gave people a since of pride. So, we are going to do that again, but shape it into the modern way of things working,” Wilbert said.

Right now the project is still projected to take a few years before completion, but Wilbert believes they are on track with the phases of the project that have been laid out.

