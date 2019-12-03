Mike Caputo is running for WV State Senate 2020

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Long time West Virginia Delegate Mike Caputo announced that he is running for West Virginia State Senate. He came to the Holiday Inn Express in Fairmont to officially release the information on his candidacy for the 13th District.

Caputo has served in the House of Delegates for 23 years and was previously the vice president of the United Mine Workers of America’s International District 31. His entire campaign is for the working people and he promised only two things. “Work as hard as he can for the people of West Virginia, and to never forget where he came from.”

Police officers, ministers, teachers, other government officials and members of the Marion and Monongalia county areas were present for the big announcement and couldn’t hold back the excitement.

The seat is currently being held by Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, who’s not seeking reelection, and was in attendance this afternoon.

“For those of you that know me, I will tell you this, if Mitch Carmichael, and his leadership team want to continue down this path, a path of disrespecting workers, disrespecting our great teachers and our school service personal, you have my absolute word, if it’s a fight he wants, it’s a fight he will get. It is a fight he will get,” said Caputo.