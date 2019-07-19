Miracle treat day to benefit WVU Medicine Children’s

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Dairy Queen locations in West Virginia and eastern Ohio will come together to raise funds for WVU Medicine Children’s on Thursday, July 25.

For every Blizzard sold, Dairy Queen will donate $1 or more that will go directly to Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals, which raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

Donations on Miracle Treat Day will allow WVU Medicine Children’s to fund groundbreaking research, launch new clinical programs, recruit world-renowned physicians, provide state-of-the-art technology and equipment, offer child-friendly programs and treat every child and family that turns to it for hope and healing.

WVU Medicine Children’s received nearly $40,000 in donations from Miracle Treat Day.