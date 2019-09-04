Missing girl from Kentucky found in Anmoore

ANMOORE, W.Va. – A missing juvenile has been recovered as the result of a phone call from a concerned individual.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, a citizen called the Anmoore Police Department to report a sighting of a juvenile reported missing in Kentucky.

The girl is considered to be a victim of an assault and was reported as missing from the other state, according to deputies.

Currently, the Anmoore Police Department is the lead investigator on the case and being assisted by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

