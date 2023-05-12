SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Authorities in Nicholas County are searching for a missing man last seen in February.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, James Aaron Key, 38, of Summersville was last seen on February 28, 2023. Deputies say he allegedly left for a walk from his home on Gauley Run Road and told a relative he would be back within 20 minutes. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Key is described as a white male standing approximately 6’5″ and weighing approximately 180 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information about Key’s disappearance is asked to contact Cpl. Auxier or Deputy Bingham with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office at 304-872-7880.