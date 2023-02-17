PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office asked the public Friday for information about the whereabouts of two missing teenagers.

It shared a picture of Tyler Nooner, 13 and Jaxon Poling, 15. The sheriff’s office did not provide information about where or when the teenagers were last seen, or what they were wearing when they went missing.

Tyler Nooner, 13, and Jaxon Poling, 15. Credit: Barbour County Sheriff’s Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Barbour County 911/OEM Communications Center at 304-457-5167 or the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office at 304-457-2352.