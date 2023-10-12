UPDATE: 10/12/2023, 6:25 p.m.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Kayla Pumphrey who was reported missing in Harrison County has been found safe, according to Harrison County deputies.

Kayla Pumphrey (Courtesy: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office)

“Kayla has been located and is safe. Thank you for the overwhelming assistance of the community,” the sheriff’s department said in an updated press release.

ORIGINAL: 10/12/2023, 5:18 p.m.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 39-year-old woman has been reported missing from the Clarksburg area.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Kayla Pumphrey was reported missing as of Oct. 12 and was last contacted by family members “some time last week,” according to a Facebook post.

The department said that Pumphrey is legally blind and homeless and usually is in or around the Clarksburg area. A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows that Pumphrey has fair skin and blonde hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact zsmealey@harrisoncountywv.gov or call 304-423-7765.