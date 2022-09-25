Richard “Trey” Reed

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Police Department has released a missing person report on Facebook for Richard “Trey” Reed.

According to the report, Reed is a 24-year-old man, 5-foot-10 and approximately 220 lbs.

Reed was reported as last seen on Sept. 24 in the area of Ridgeway Drive in Bridgeport wearing a blue Nashville Predators sweatshirt, Tennessee Titans hat, blue shorts and crocs. Reed was also seen driving a 2015 white Audi A3 with WV registration 5YJ114.

According to the Bridgeport Police, a search party has been established with the Winfield Fire Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

The Bridgeport Police Department are asking anyone with information on the matter to contact them, the Harrison County 911 center or message the Bridgeport Police Facebook page.