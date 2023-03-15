BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

According to a post on its Facebook page made Wednesday, the girl is 15-year-old Jenna Tollet of Groveport, Ohio, but her last known location was in the Bridgeport, West Virginia area, though police did not provide a more precise location. The date and time that she was last seen was not provided either.

The missing juvenile poster shared does not include the approximate weight or height of the teenager.

Jenna Tollet’s Missing Juvenile poster.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 911 immediately. Those with information can also call 614-525-3333 or 614-962-2278 to contact the Groveport Police Department in Ohio.

Groveport is a suburb of Columbus, Ohio.