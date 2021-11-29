Clarksburg police looking for assistance locating runaway boy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Clarksburg Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a boy reported as missing in Harrison County.

Colton Hart

According to the Clarksburg Police Department, Colton Hart, 13, was reported as missing on Nov. 27 as a runaway.

After taking down the information, officers entered Hart into NCIC and noted he is 5’2″, with light brown hair and blue eyes and last seen wearing a white and blue hoodie, gray sweat pants and black shoes, officers said.

No foul play is suspected in Hart’s runaway, and officers believe Stealey to be his possible destination, according to the police department.

Those with information on Hart’s location are asked to call the police department at 304-624-1610.