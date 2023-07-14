CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating a missing persons case involving a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in May of 2023.

Jade Spitler is listed on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s website. She’s described as a white girl with sandy brown hair and brown eyes, standing approximately 5’1″ tall, weighing 125 pounds.

She was last seen on May 22, 2023, but the location she was last seen was not specified.

The following photos of her were provided:

Jade Spitler. Credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Anyone with information about her is asked to call 911, 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST), the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 304-626-4900 or the Clarksburg Police at 304-624-1610. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children also allows people to submit tips online.