ROWLESBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been reported missing in Rowlesburg, Preston County and a search is underway Thursday.

Delmar Sisler. Rowlesburg Volunteer Fire Department.

The family of Delmar Sisler says that he was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12. The Rowlesburg Volunteer Fire Department said that he was last seen in the Erwin area of Rowlesburg.

The Preston County Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen wearing a long sleeve green shirt, blue jeans and a blue and white Busch Light hat.

As of Thursday morning, the Preston County 911 center confirmed that Sisler was still missing and a search was underway.

Friends of the family tell 12 News that the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and the Mountaineer Area Rescue Group are conducting the search.

Anyone who sees or has seen him is asked by the Rowlesburg Volunteer Fire Department and KAMP Ambulance to call Preston County 911.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Check back for updates on this developing story.