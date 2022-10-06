MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

John Lawson Magruder was reported missing on July 27, 2022. He was believed to have been in the Coopers Rock area. After 1,000 manhours were spent searching through 842 acres, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office announced the search for him was suspended on Aug. 1.

On Sept. 3, the sheriff’s office learned that a hiker found human remains in the forest off of the Mont Chateau Trail, and the remains were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for identification.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced the remains were positively identified as Magruder. He was 39 years old. The sheriff said no foul play is suspected.