Brittany Mearns (Courtesy: Barbour County Sheriff’s Department)

JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public to find a woman who was reported missing.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s department, 32-year-old Brittany Mearns has been missing since Tuesday and was last seen near Junior. Mearns is approximately 5’6″ tall and weighs 170 pounds, said the post. She also has long brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her location should call Lt. Brad Miller at 304-457-2352 or the Barbour County 911 Center at 304-457-5167.