MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who was last seen in Morgantown a week ago has been reported missing.

According to a Facebook post by the Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer, 32-year-old Melanie Marie Gardner, of Morgantown, was last seen in the Morgantown area on Oct. 3 driving a 2016 Black Jeep Patriot.

Melanie Marie Gardner, or Morgantown who was reported missing (Courtesy: Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office)

Gardener is a white female who has blonde hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5’4″ and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260 or call 911.