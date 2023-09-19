CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is asking for information to help find a woman who has been missing since last Tuesday.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, Amy Sue Cain was reported missing on Saturday. She was last seen in Clarksburg on Sept. 12, the release said.

Based on a photo provided by detectives, Cain is a white female with blue eyes. Cain’s age was not provided in the release.

Amy Sue Cain (Photo provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone with information on Cain’s whereabouts should contact Detective Flanagan with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at jrflanagan@harrisoncountywv.gov or 304-423-7732.

The release said that Cain is listed as missing in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), which is a database of files for missing and unidentified persons.