CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — FBI Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the West Virginia State Police announced on Monday that they are beginning a new search initiative for a missing Pennsylvania woman who may have traveled to West Virginia.

The FBI is offering $5,000 for information that leads to a resolution in the search for Maria Nina Miller, a 46-year-old Filipina woman who was last seen on February 5, 2011, at the Dandy Mart in Wysox, Pennsylvania. Her wanted poster can be viewed here.

Maria Nina Miller (Courtesy FBI)

According to a release from the FBI, Miller left her job that morning and returned to her home in Towanda, Pa. She and her husband were planning to visit family in West Virginia and may have traveled to Summersville, W.Va. as well as the Beckley area.

The FBI also said she was traveling in a Chevrolet Cobalt.

Maria Nina Miller was 5’1″ and 125 pounds when she disappeared, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Maria Miller, you can call 1-800-CALLFBI (1-800-225-5324) or email tips to tips.fbi.gov.