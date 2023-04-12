GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Grafton Police Department announced that is looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since early Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Jasmine Weaver went missing from the Cofran Street area of Grafton in Taylor County around 12:20 a.m. on April 12.

The following photo was provided by law enforcement and shows Jasmine with dirty blonde hair and pierced ears.

Jasmine Weaver (Courtesy: Grafton Police Department)

Anyone with information should call 911 or the nonemergency number, 304-265-2524.