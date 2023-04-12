GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Grafton Police Department announced that is looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since early Wednesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the department, Jasmine Weaver went missing from the Cofran Street area of Grafton in Taylor County around 12:20 a.m. on April 12.
The following photo was provided by law enforcement and shows Jasmine with dirty blonde hair and pierced ears.
Anyone with information should call 911 or the nonemergency number, 304-265-2524.