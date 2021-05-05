Harrison County Sheriff’s Department trying to locate missing juvenile

Missing Persons

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

According to a release sent out by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, a female juvenile is currently on the run.

In the release, deputies state that Alexis Nicole Norris, 16, “cut her GPS ankle monitoring bracelet” on the morning of May 5.

She is “believed to be with her adult boyfriend, Austin James Jackson,” and could be in the area of Salem, according to the release.

Norris is listed as a missing juvenile and has been entered into NCIC, deputies said.

Those with information on Norris’ whereabouts are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories