UPDATE: 1/23/23, 2:53 p.m.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Chad Ballard, who was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 23, has been found, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

A release sent Monday afternoon also said that no other information is being released at this time.

ORIGINAL: 1/23/23, 1:26 p.m.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a man who is missing from the Anmoore/Stonewood area.

Chad Ashby Ballard, 41, was reported missing in Harrison County on Monday but was last contacted on Friday, Jan. 20 around 9:30 p.m., according to a release from the department.

A photo of Ballard provided in the release shows him with short, brown hair, a salt-and-pepper-colored beard and a handlebar mustache.

Chad Ashby Burton (Courtesy: Harrison County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone with information about Ballard’s location Harrison County Sheriff’s Detective Burton by phone at 304-423-7774 or by email at jtburton@harrisoncountywv.gov.