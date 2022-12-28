CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen headed to Morgantown.

Brian Scott Large. Credit: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

According to a press release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Scott Large, 55, was last seen on Christmas Eve in Harrison County, driving a white 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with West Virginia license plates NDW 411.

He was believed to have been heading to Morgantown, but deputies said he never reached his destination. The release did not provide a description of Large.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Detective Vernon at acvernon@harrisoncountywv.gov or 304-423-7728.