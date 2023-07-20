CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to help solve a cold case about a West Virginia woman who has been missing for 11 years.

The Charleston Police Department said now 55-year-old Deborah Hunter, of Madison, was last seen in July 2012 leaving a shelter in Charleston. They said she was also seen in Madison around the same time.

CPD says they have a few leads, but anyone with more information should contact Chief of Detectives Richie Basford at 304-348-6480.