Law enforcement seeking help locating missing Barbour County man

Raymond Moyle

BELINGTON, W.Va. — The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating a man reported as missing from the area.

According to a press release sent out by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, on July 20, deputies received a report that Raymond Moyle Jr., of Belington, had gone missing from the Talbot Road area.

The last time Moyle was seen was July 16, and he is believed to be driving a red 2002 Dodge Dakota pick-up with a West Virginia registration plate of 1MD819, the release states.

Those with information into Moyle’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department at 304-457-2352 or the Barbour County 911 Communications Center at 304-457-5167.