Man and teen girl reported missing from Tucker County

PARSONS, W.Va. — A man and a teenage girl have been reported as missing from Tucker County.

According to the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department, Willow White, 16, and Cameron Knotts, believed to be 19 or 20, were last seen in Tucker County on June 23.

At the time, the two were believed to be in a silver 2013 Subaru Impreza, and they were reported missing on June 25, deputies said.

Deputies did not have an up-to-date description of the missing individuals, according to the sheriff’s department.

Those with information into White or Knotts’ location are asked to contact the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department at 304-478-2321.