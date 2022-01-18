MISSING MAN: Monongalia County deputies search for former UK pro rugby player

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Deputies are looking for assistance in locating a man reported as missing from Monongalia County.

Bryn Hargreaves

According to a post on the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, deputies are attempting to locate a man reported as missing two weeks prior to Jan. 16.

The post states that Bryn Hargreaves, 36, originally of England, but who now lives in the Cheat Lake area, was reported as missing on Jan. 16.

Hargreaves is described as being 6’2″, 220 pounds, with brown hair and a tattoo of a family crest on his right arm, according to the sheriff’s department.

Those with information into Hargreaves’ whereabouts are asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 304-291-7260.

Hargreaves was a professional rugby player in England, prior to moving to the U.S.