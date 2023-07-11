HUTTONSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A mother and daughter from Virginia have been reported missing after they were last seen traveling to Randolph County.

According to a Facebook post from the Prince George County Police Department in Virginia, Martha Bates and her daughter Mary Bates were last seen in the area of Monterey, Virginia on July 9 around 4 p.m. The two were reportedly traveling to Camp Carlo in Huttonsville, WV when they went missing.

Martha Bates (Photo courtesy: Prince George County Police Department)

Mary Bates (Photo courtesy: Prince George County Police Department)

Bates vehicle (Photo courtesy: Prince George County Police Department)

Martha is described as a 42-year-old white woman standing at 5’3″ tall, weighing around 345 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and glasses. Mary is described as a 15-year-old white girl standing at 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The two were last seen driving a silver 2015 Nissan Rogue with a Virginia license plate of UVL9169.

Anyone with any information that could be used to locate the pair is urged to contact the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2773 or by emailing police@princegeorgecountyva.gov.