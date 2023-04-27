MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer announced on Thursday that the department is looking for a juvenile who has been missing since Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff, 16-year-old Seth Kennedy was last seen at his home in the Dellslow area (near Brookhaven) at 6:16 a.m. on April 26. Seth is white, is 5’8″ tall, 189 pounds and was last seen wearing black Adidas athletic pants and a black shirt with Mickey Mouse on it.

The sheriff’s office did not give information of where Kennedy is believed to be going.

Anyone with information should call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260, according to the release.