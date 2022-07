John Lawson Magruder

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Morgantown man.

Deputies say 39-year-old John Lawson Magruder was last seen Wednesday at around 9:30 a.m. near Morgantown and it is believed he may be in the Coopers Rock area.

He is described as a white male, about 5′ 11″ tall, weighing approximately 260 lbs.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260 or MECCA 911.