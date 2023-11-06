MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen in the area of Paula’s Hotspot on Mileground Road Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office shared photos of 32-year-old Andrew Salmon of Morgantown.

Andrew Salmon. Credit: Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Andrew Salmon. Credit: Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said Salmon is 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, and was last seen at around 7 p.m., wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with green drawstrings and dark sweat pants with green stripes down the side.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260 or MECCA 911.