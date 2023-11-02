MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who it says is missing and endangered.

Kenneth Teets, 53, was last seen leaving Ruby Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, wearing a hospital gown, burgundy pants, and a camouflage hat, and was possibly seen on foot in the Wiles Hill area of Morgantown later that evening, according to a press release from the police department.

Kenneth Teets. Credit: Morgantown Police Department.

Teets has a moderate to severe cognitive impairment as a result of a previous traumatic brain injury, according to the police. He is described as 5’4” tall and weighing 160 lbs with brown hair, brown eyes and a mustache.

Anyone with information about Teets’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522 or call MECCA 911.