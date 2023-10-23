MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a woman who has been missing since Oct. 3.

On Monday, the sheriff’s department shared an updated flyer with information about 32-year-old Melanie Marie Gardner, who was last seen in Morgantown on Oct. 3. New information on the flyers said that Gardner may have traveled to Preston County.

She was last seen driving a black 2016 Jeep Patriot with a West Virginia registration.

The poster describes Gardener as a white female with blonde hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5’4″ and weighs about 170 pounds, the department said.

The post also provided additional photos of Gardener.

Melanie Marie Gardner, of Morgantown who was reported missing (Courtesy: Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office) (Photo shared by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about her location should contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260 or MECCA 911.