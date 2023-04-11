PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WBOY) — Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives are seeking assistance from the public to locate a missing teen that they said may be headed to West Virginia.

(Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police)

According to a Facebook post from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Arden Murdock, 16, was last seen in the Squirrel Hill area of Pittsburgh on April 11.

Arden is listed as 5’3″ tall, weighs 103 pounds, has bright red/dark brown hair, brown eyes and wears transitioning prescription glasses. They were last seen wearing an oversized brown hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with mushrooms on them and black high-top Converse shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141