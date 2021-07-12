Police looking for missing man in Fairmont

Christopher “Ryan” Carpenter

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been reported as missing in Fairmont.

According to Detective William Stewart with the Fairmont Police Department, Christopher Ryan Carpenter, 31, of Fairmont was last seen on June 19 in the Rhea Terrace area of Fairmont.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a rust-colored jacket, and goes by his middle name of “Ryan,” Stewart said.

Those with information on Carpenter’s whereabouts are asked to call the Fairmont Police Department at 304-366-9280 or contact Det. Stewart at 304-366-2217.