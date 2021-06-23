Police search pond for infant missing from Huntington since early May

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are searching a pond in the ongoing investigation into a missing 3-month-old girl.

According to Huntington City Official Bryan Chambers, Huntington Police and multiple other law enforcement agencies are searching a pond in Carter County, Kentucky. The pond is on land owned by Shannon Overstreet, the father of Angel Nichole Overstreet.

On May 26, we learned that Huntington Police had been working with Kentucky police, the U.S. Marshals, and the FBI to execute warrants on Angel’s father’s residence, his mother’s residence and various electronic devices. It was at that time that police informed the public that they were concerned for the safety of the child.

Police said an Amber Alert was not issued because Amber Alerts are used for immediate matters. Angel is thought to have been missing since May 8.

Representatives of West Virginia Child Protective Services (WVCPS) told Huntington police on May 24 that they followed up with Shannon Overstreet concerning a custody issue from Kentucky. These CPS workers told police that Mr. Overstreet told them that he had turned Angel over to CPS two weeks earlier, but CPS could not substantiate that a custody exchange actually took place.

Chambers says no one has been eliminated as a suspect regarding the disappearance of Angel.