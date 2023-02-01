WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Parkersburg Police Department is putting together a volunteer group to search for a woman who has been missing for almost two months.

Authorities say Gretchen Fleming, 28, of Vienna, West Virginia was allegedly last seen at the My Way Lounge Dec. 3, 2022. Police announced that she was missing on Dec. 12, 2022.

The Parkersburg Police Department said a “large-scale search effort” to find Gretchen Fleming will take place Saturday, Feb. 4, and they are looking for volunteers who are capable of searching rugged, wooded terrain in possibly cold and wet weather.

Police urge volunteers to come prepared with sturdy outdoor footwear such as hiking boots, durable clothing and outerwear appropriate for the weather, and a small day pack that includes necessities including water and snacks.

According to a flyer Fleming’s family shared with WBOY’s sister station in Charleston, WOWK 13 News, she is described as standing approximately 5’1 and weighing approximately 110 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Earlier this month, her family told 13 News that they have upped the reward to find her to a total of $65,000.

Those interested in joining the search party are asked to arrive at the large parking lot next to the flood wall at 2nd Street and Avery Street in downtown Parkersburg by 9:30 a.m., officers say. The department says sign-in will be required upon arrival. After everyone arrives, the group will travel to the search area, covering the terrain until approximately 5 p.m. Police say volunteers will be required to sign out before upon departing the area.