Preston County Sheriff asks people to avoid Bull Run area Saturday during search for missing hiker

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the Bull Run area today(Saturday, May 2) as they continue the search for a missing hiker.

According to the Missing in WV Facebook page, Dylan Englehart was last seen walking into the woods in that area, on Tuesday, April 21.

On Saturday, a specialized search crew will be using highly trained search dogs to try to locate Englehart and searchers are trying to minimize scent and other distractions for the dogs, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office is asking that no one come to the Bull Run area for recreation purposes or to help with the search.

Englehart, 33, is described as six feet tall, weighing between 180 and 190 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He has a tribal tattoo on his left ankle and was wearing a blue sweatshirt and jeans when last seen.

Anyone with any information on Englehart’s whereabouts, is asked to call the Preston County Sheriff’s Office at 304-329-1611.

Bull Run, home to the Jenkinsburg Bridge, is a popular recreation area near Masontown.