Search continues for elderly Fairmont woman missing since Sept. 28

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Authorities are still looking for an elderly Fairmont woman who was last seen in late September.

A Silver Alert was issued for Bertha Sistrunk, 78, on Friday, Oct. 2, after her family reported her as missing.

Sistrunk lives on the east side of Fairmont and was last seen around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, September 28, on Ogden Avenue, near Windmill Park, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

Officers began a search on the 2nd and the search was expanded throughout this past weekend. Monday and Tuesday, the Mountaineer Area Rescue Group, the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, the Monongalia County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency, and many other agencies have been helping with ground searches, canine search teams, drone searches, and search management. Fairmont Police officials say they are thankful for all the help of volunteers and staff.

Bertha Sistrunk

Sistrunk is described as a 5 foot 5 inches tall, Black woman, weighing approximately 170lbs, with short black hair.

She was first reported as wearing a blue and pink robe with a blue night cap and socks. Since the initial investigation, additional descriptions have included her wearing khaki pants or dark orange and khaki pants; a black/white printed or floral design shirt; possibly a purple sweater; and/or a blue/green jacket or ¾ length tan jacket.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to please contact the Fairmont Police Department at 304-366-4200. In addition to looking for Sistrunk, detectives are also looking for video that may show where she may have visited or traveled from the 28th on.