MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a search party next weekend for a woman who has been missing for nearly a month.

Melanie Gardner, 32 of Morgantown was last seen in the Morgantown area on Oct. 3 driving a 2016 Black Jeep Patriot. On Monday, the sheriff’s office issued an updated missing flier for Gardner that said she may have traveled to Preston County.

According to a post made by the sheriff’s office on the Monongalia County Resources Facebook page, the search party will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Little Sandy’s Truck Stop at Bruceton Mills starting at 7 a.m. Those who join the search are advised to dress for “potentially wet and cold inclement weather” and that “reflective clothing is highly recommended.”

Melanie Marie Gardner is described by the sheriff’s office as a white female standing at approximately 5’4 and weighing 170 lbs with blonde hair and green eyes. Her cell phone was reported to have last pinged off at the Hazelton Road exit of Interstate 68.

Anyone with information on Gardner’s location is encouraged to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.